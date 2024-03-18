Rise Advisors LLC Buys 677 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 70,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 35.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.