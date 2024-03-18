Rise Advisors LLC Buys 8,897 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 5.9% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,981,000 after purchasing an additional 214,969 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after buying an additional 446,501 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,007,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,162 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $51.59. 249,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

