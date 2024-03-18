Rise Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rise Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVV traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $516.85. 10,258,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,626. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $391.09 and a 12-month high of $520.78. The company has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

