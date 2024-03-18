Rise Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1,908.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.24. 3,836,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,387,495. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

