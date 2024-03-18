Rise Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.3% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,208. The company has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.