Rise Advisors LLC Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $149.60. 1,315,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

