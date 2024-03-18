Rise Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.7% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $437.48. 46,502,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,210,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.04. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $302.01 and a 1 year high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.