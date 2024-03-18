Rise Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,861 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,472,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $6.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,477,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.