Rise Advisors LLC Invests $97,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,051. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.02.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on X

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.