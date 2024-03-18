Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $118,827,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,821,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after buying an additional 663,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,486,000 after acquiring an additional 366,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $180.98. 526,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.39. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

