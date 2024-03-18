Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 19,732,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 44,293,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,049 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 254,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

