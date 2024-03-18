Robert Greenberg Sells 30,339 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.48 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.