Robert W. Baird Cuts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $22.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Price Performance

PagerDuty stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.15. 1,885,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,151. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,136,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,136,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.