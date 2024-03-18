Robert W. Baird Trims ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Target Price to $3.00

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESS Tech

ESS Tech Trading Down 5.3 %

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

Shares of NYSE GWH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.64. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ESS Tech by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ESS Tech by 716.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 110,132 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.