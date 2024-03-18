Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.04. The stock had a trading volume of 50,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,399. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

