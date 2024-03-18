Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,907,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,316,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

