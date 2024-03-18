Roth Mkm Lowers Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $2.20

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $2.40 to $2.20 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

URG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,505. The company has a market cap of $415.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ur-Energy by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 282,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 249,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

