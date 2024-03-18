Roth Mkm Trims Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Target Price to $7.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of NYSE AMPS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $748.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.95. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,694,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,742,316.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,673 shares of company stock worth $950,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altus Power by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after buying an additional 712,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 780,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altus Power by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 490,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

