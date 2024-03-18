Roth Mkm Trims Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Target Price to $0.75

Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Roth Mkm from $1.00 to $0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

