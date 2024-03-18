Roth Mkm Trims Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Target Price to $4.10

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $5.50 to $4.10 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOND. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Mondee from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

Mondee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 196,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,158. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. Mondee has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $192.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.07.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $61.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondee will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondee by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mondee by 578.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 53,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

