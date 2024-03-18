Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $15.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

RUN traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $10.26. 12,160,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,605,892. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,238,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,779,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,052 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,238,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,779,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,304. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after acquiring an additional 176,861 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Sunrun by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 324,272 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in Sunrun by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

