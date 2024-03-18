Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AD.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Trading Up 3.5 %

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Shares of TSE AD.UN opened at C$17.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$789.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.31. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a one year low of C$12.56 and a one year high of C$17.65.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

