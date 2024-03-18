Royal Bank of Canada Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $295.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $261.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.06.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.26. 1,253,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,709. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.06 and a 200-day moving average of $186.91. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $292.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 89.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

