Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jamf from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Jamf stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 373,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,033.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $13,169,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Jamf by 1,343.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 513,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 478,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jamf by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after acquiring an additional 462,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 49.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 403,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jamf by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

