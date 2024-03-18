Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $145.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

NYSE RCL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.26. 2,785,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

