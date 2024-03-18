RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lessened by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.81. 3,000,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175,704. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

