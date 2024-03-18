RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Cut to $8.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of RMBL stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 352,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $13.52.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($3.98). The firm had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. Research analysts predict that RumbleON will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.
