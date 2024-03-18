RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Cut to $8.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s previous close.

RumbleON Stock Performance

Shares of RMBL stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 352,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($3.98). The firm had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. Research analysts predict that RumbleON will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RumbleON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 89.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 268.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

