Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.45 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00002953 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $41.45 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00112558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00039148 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017914 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000072 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.98884463 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

