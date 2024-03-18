Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.81. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

