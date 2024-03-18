Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of Salesforce worth $428,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $8.99 on Friday, hitting $294.33. 11,885,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

