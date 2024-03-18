SALT (SALT) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

SALT (SALT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $34,988.36 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005463 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00025372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00015212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001584 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,681.21 or 0.99533287 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010232 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00143127 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02010886 USD and is down -7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $32,299.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

