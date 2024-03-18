Saltmarble (SML) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $132.94 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded up 2,888.3% against the U.S. dollar. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $132.94 million and $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45814202 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saltmarble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saltmarble using one of the exchanges listed above.

