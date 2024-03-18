Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,986 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 4.3% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $129.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.