Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.72. The company had a trading volume of 604,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.48. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

