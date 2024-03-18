Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.95.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,432,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,961. The company has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

