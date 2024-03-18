Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.3 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,346. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

