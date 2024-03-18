Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.28. 9,271,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,276,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

