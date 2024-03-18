Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,288,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $95.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,127. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

