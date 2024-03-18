Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.04. 1,545,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,329. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

