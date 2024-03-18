Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $551,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

JEPI traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $57.22. 1,716,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.47.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

