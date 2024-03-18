Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after buying an additional 1,057,041 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after buying an additional 606,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,008,144. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

