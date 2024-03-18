Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent makes up about 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,112. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 201.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.