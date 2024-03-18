Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 255,713 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255,713 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $438.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,355,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,888,660. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.04. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $302.01 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

