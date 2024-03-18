Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 406.7% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 176.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 57,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQWL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 31,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,616. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $93.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

