Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. Rivian Automotive accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. 29,272,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,494,152. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RIVN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

