Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 10,399 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591,375 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.14% of HDFC Bank worth $173,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,193.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 691,615 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $7,649,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. 2,103,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.