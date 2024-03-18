Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.22% of Deere & Company worth $249,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,424. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.21 and its 200-day moving average is $382.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

