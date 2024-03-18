Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 202,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,859 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 32.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $25,093,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE KRC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $34.67. 2,399,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,529. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.