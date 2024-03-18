Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.42. 16,560,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,957. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

