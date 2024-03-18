Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $14.85 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

GLD stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.71. 4,556,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,468. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average of $185.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

